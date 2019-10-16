PFI’s defamation case against Shobha stayed

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed further proceedings against Shobha Karandlaje, Lok Sabha member for Chikkamagaluru constituency, in a defamation case filed against her by Popular Front of India (PFI). Justice P.B. Bajanthri passed the interim order on a plea filed by Ms. Karandlaje challenging the criminal proceedings pending before a special court constituted to exclusively deal with criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs in Karnataka. It was alleged in the complaint before the special court that Ms. Karandlaje had given statements to the media linking PFI to IMA Group scam apart from making other defamatory allegations.

The special court had issued summons to her and later issued warrant as she did not respond to the summons. Following the warrant, she had appeared before the special court last week and was granted bail.