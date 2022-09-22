PFI Koppal district president arrested in Bengaluru’s K.G. Halli riots case

Koppal police arrest Popular Front of India district president in connection with K.G. Halli riots in Bengaluru in August 2020

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGi
September 22, 2022 13:33 IST

More than 50 FIRs had been filed in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations in Bengaluru for damage to property during the violence on August 11, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Koppal police arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) district unit president Abdul Fayaz in connection with the riots at K.G. Halli in Bengaluru on August 11, 2020.

A police team went to Abdul Fayaz’s residence in Gangavati town in the early hours of September 22 and arrested him. As per sources, he has been arrested in connection with a case registered following the riots at K.G. Halli police station in Bengaluru. He has been shifted to Bengaluru.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri refused to provide any further details about the arrest.

