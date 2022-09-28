PFI ban: Security tightened in Karnataka

Tight security has been deployed in and around the State and police have been deployed at strategic locations to monitor public order in the wake of the government announcement to ban PFI. Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police, warned of strict action against those who protest against the ban and disturb public order. Police have been asked to deploy tight security and step up patrolling at the sensitive locations to monitor law and order.