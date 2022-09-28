Karnataka

PFI ban: Security tightened in Karnataka

Tight security has been deployed in and around the State and police have been deployed at strategic locations to monitor public order in the wake of the government announcement to ban PFI. Praveen Sood, Director General and Inspector General of Police, warned of strict action against those who protest against the ban and disturb public order. Police have been asked to deploy tight security and step up patrolling at the sensitive locations to monitor law and order.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
organized crime
national security
security measures
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 10:43:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pfi-ban-security-tightened-in-karnataka/article65946299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY