PFI activists protest against ‘police atrocity’

18 December 2021 01:36 IST

Superintendent of Police promises to conduct an inquiry

Activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) staged a protest here on Friday condemning what they called “police atrocity” against them outside the Uppinangady police station on December 14.

After Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane assured them of conducting an inquiry into the alleged high-handedness of the police, the activists withdrew their protest.

As part of the ‘SP office chalo’ call, the activists assembled near the Hampankatta Circle. Later they marched till the Clock Tower where the police had placed barricades to prevent them from going ahead.

Addressing the protesters, Shafi Bellare, a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist, said the PFI activists were peacefully protesting outside the Uppinangady police station demanding release of their three activists secured in connection with an assault case. Some police officers, he alleged, spoke with the protesters in a rude way and tried to provoke them.

The police, he alleged, suddenly lathi-charged and many of the protesters were injured. To make up for the “unprovoked lathi-charge”, the police have falsely claimed that its personnel too have been injured. They accused the protesters of harassing a woman police official. Accusing the police of behaving in a partisan manner, Mr. Bellare said the PFI would continue its agitation until the district police got rid of some personnel who he alleged were biased towards a community.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane speaking with the protesters. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Later, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar arrived at the site of the protest with Mr. Sonawane. The Superintendent of Police received a memorandum from the activists and said the allegations against police personnel would be inquired into. Mr. Kumar thanked the activists for holding the protest in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, security had been tightened near the office of the Superintendent of Police and barricades had been placed to prevent unauthorised entry of people to the premises.

The police had diverted traffic on the stretch between Hampankatta Circle and Clock Tower to other roads for a brief period in the evening.

The protest affected the traffic movement for some time. College students and those returning from offices found it difficult to catch their buses to return home.