PFA cracks down on illegal dog breeding in Mysuru

A file photo of street dogs being fed in Mysuru during the lockdown.

MYSURU

12 October 2020 00:34 IST

Advocates adoption of stray dogs

People For Animals (PFA) in Mysuru is cracking down on illegal dog breeders in the city owing to high rates of animal abuse.

The PFA located an illegal backyard dog breeder at Udbur on the outskirts of the city with the help of the local animal welfare officials and the police. It rescued 6 of 18 dogs and sent them to the Woof Wagon Pet Resort for rehabilitation. The rescued dogs are being monitored by the Woof Wagon veterinarians for any ailments. Some were in a miserable condition.

The release said various pedigree breeds like German Shepherds, Dobermans, Huskies, Retrievers and Labradors were found housed in small metal cages. The PFA said as per the general regulations related to dog breeding in India, it was mandatory for the dog breeder to register with the State Animal Welfare Board of their respective States. In this case the dog breeder had no registration and hence it was illegal.

Advertising

Advertising

The release cited the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, as per which mutilation of ears is banned and yet two Dobermans were found with their ears cropped and tails docked. The entire process took three days to complete due to legal restrictions by when the breeder had moved other dogs to an undisclosed location and hence these could not be rescued, the release said.

Underlining the cruelty involved, the PFA said dogs are forced to breed consecutively through their heat cycles without a pause and this leads to ovarian and uterine tumours. Once the breeder realizes that they cannot profit from a dog, it is abandoned on the streets. PFA has rescued more than 100 breed dogs that were abandoned on streets by breeders this year alone, the release added.

Advocating the need to adopt Indian street dogs, the PFA said they are not inferior to the pedigree breeds and were more sturdy and resistant to infections. This will also help reduce the population of street dogs and help the community at large, it added. In addition, pedigree dogs such as Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies and Saint Bernards are adapted to low-temperature environments but are brought to warmer tropical climates and made to suffer, it added.