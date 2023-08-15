HamberMenu
Petty traders duped by fake lottery company

August 15, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A crowd gathered in front of the Devar Hippargi Police Station in Vijayapura district on Tuesday, saying that they were duped by a fake lottery company.

The protestors, most of them from Vijayapura district, said that two brothers, Ismail Maniyar and Shahnawaz Maniyar, had collected money from them promising them grand prizes in a lottery to be held in Devar Hippargi.

But when they arrived in Devar Hippargi, they were shocked to find that there was no lottery. They went around town looking for the address, only to find that it did not exist. They decided to file a complaint with the police later.

They told the police that the lottery chits were sold to at least 6,000 people, mostly petty traders, in Basavana Bagewadi, Devar Hippargi and other towns.

Meanwhile, some of them were upset that there was a delay in registering a complaint in this case.

Police officers later convinced them to withdraw their strike and assured them that their complaint will be registered.

