Pets locked up inside Bengaluru doctor’s house rescued

The animals got trapped in the house that was sealed by a bank as the owner had defaulted on loan

The city police on Thursday came to the rescue of the pet animals locked inside a doctor’s house that was sealed by a bank. The Hindu had reported about Priyadarshini’s pets being locked inside her house in Rajarajeshwarinagar when the bank sealed it since she had defaulted on a loan. The animals included two cats, a turtle, two puppies and an aquarium.

A member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and animal rights activist, Arun Prasad, posted the story on his Twitter account and tagged senior police officials.

“We just experienced the true impact of the media. DCP West immediately responded to this cruelty and he asked the Rajarajeshwarinagar police to rescue those pets soon. They contacted the bank, and an official came without the key. There was no other option, so the police brought a carpenter, broke open the window and rescued those trapped pets,” he narrated.

Veterinary doctors were kept on standby in case the rescued pets needed any kind of emergency care and shelter. After a check-up, the pets were handed over to the owner.

Dr. Priyadarshini told The Hindu, “I am grateful to the police and media for taking immediate action. My pets are dehydrated as they didn’t get any food or water.” However, she claimed that one pup and cat were missing, and suspected they may have run out in fear when the bank officials were sealing the house.

Sub-inspector Adarsh H. from Rajarajeshwarinagar police station, who led he rescue operation, said, “When we got the complaint that pets are trapped inside, we immediately visited the place. But as it was under court order, we were not able to rescue them till we got the permission of the higher authorities. As soon as we received the instructions from the DCP, we informed the bank and the house owner, cut open the window, and rescued all the animals locked inside and handed them over to the owner. We did this to rescue those living animals as it is our responsibility to protect animals too.”