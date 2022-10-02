Pets delight Dasara crowd, ‘777 Charlie’ dog attracts pet lovers

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 02, 2022 20:02 IST

Various breeds of dogs were present at the pet show organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
The pet show attracted several pet lovers in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

It was a day to remember for the pet lovers of Mysuru city as Dasara provided a platform to organise a pet show.

Organised at the Mysuru Hockey grounds here by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences on Sunday, the show witnessed more than 450 entries with about 32 breeds of dogs not just from the city but also from Bengaluru and also neighboring States participating in the show.

Labrador, Shih-zhu, Pug, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Miniature Pinscher, Beagle, Great Dane, Mudhol Hounds and Pekingese, a Chinese breed, were among the dog breeds that took part. The competitions were conducted in 28 categories and a jury judged the dogs based on various parameters.

But, the highlight of the show was the Labrador dog that is the star attraction in the film ‘777 Charlie’. The Rakshit Shetty-starrer film portrayed the beautiful bond between a man and a dog and the film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 2022. The pet lovers were seen clicking selfies with the ‘Charlie’ dog. In fact, many turned up to the show to see the dog as it was earlier announced that the ‘Charlie’ dog will be part of the show.

The show also saw the presence of Persian cats as the owners of these pets had brought them to the show.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the pet show. This was perhaps the first pet show post-pandemic.

