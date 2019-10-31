Petrol tanker overturns as driver loses control near Khanapur

The police had a tough time controlling the crowd that gathered to collect petrol after a fuel-laden tanker overturned in Bekwad village near Khanapur on Wednesday.
The tanker skidded off the road and moved to the side of the road after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Within minutes, villagers gathered at the site with bottles, jars and buckets to collect petrol. A police team from Khanapur reached the spot in a few minutes and tried to warn the people that a spark could lead to a fire accident. But the people were in no mood to listen.
Finally, the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were able to stop the people from collecting petrol and evacuate them.
A road accident case has been registered in the Khanapur Police Station.
