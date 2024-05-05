Petrol tanker accident causes fuel spill in Electronics City; no injuries reported

May 05, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

A petrol tanker collided with a divider, causing fuel leakage onto the road in Electronics City. Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the incident.

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning as a petrol tanker traveling from Mangaluru to Hosur struck a divider, resulting in fuel leakage, according to Electronics City Traffic Police. The collision occurred near Veerasandra Junction, prompting the police to swiftly summon the Fire and Emergency Services personnel as a precautionary measure.

The police officials said that they used a crane to remove the vehicle from the scene. There was traffic congestion for a few hours following the accident.

