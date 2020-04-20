Petrol, diesel sales plummet in Karnataka

The strict implementation of the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the general adherence to restrictions is evident in the plummeting sale of petrol and diesel across the State.

With industries shut, vehicles off the roads, and only trucks transporting essential supplies, consumption of petrol and diesel has ebbed to a new low.

The combined sale of petrol and diesel of the three major public sector oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation – have shown a drastic fall for the period April 1 to 14.

Industry executives, who shared the details with The Hindu, said the combined sale of petrol by the oil companies put together in Bengaluru Urban showed decline by almost 80%. 5,200 kilolitres (kl) of fuel was sold between April 1 and 14 against an average of 26,500 kl for the same period. Similarly, the sale of diesel during the same period in Bengaluru Urban was down by almost 87% from April 1 to 14 and only 5,100 kl was sold as against 38,100 kl during the corresponding period last year.

Across Karnataka, the sale of petrol declined by 58.4% and 36,304 kl was sold as against 87,222 kl during the corresponding period last year. Sale of diesel declined by 63.9% and was down to 73,587 kl against 2,04,000 kl sold during the corresponding period last year.

For Mysuru district – urban and rural put together – the combined sale of petrol was 2,300 kl against 5,000 kl sold in the same period last year. Diesel sales was 2,800 kl against 6,000 kl during corresponding period last year.

The lockdown came into effect from March 25 and the drop has been steady since then. But the higher sale of diesel has been attributed to the movement of trucks transporting essential commodities and partially by the uptick in agricultural activities in rural areas.

There is decline in the sale of commercial LPG cylinders and a distributor in Mysuru, who used to get 22,000 bookings a month, reported less than 150 bookings since the lockdown. “Hotels and restaurants were the mainstay but now they are shut,” sources said.

Demand for domestic LPG remains steady

While petrol and diesel sales have gone down, there is no change in the demand for domestic LPG cylinders nor is there any shortage. The delivery schedule has not changed and IOL officials said LPG production has been increased and there were no hassles in transporting them from bottling plants and delivering it to end-users.