Petitions on Karnataka CM and Dy. CM before High Court today

Published - August 29, 2024 05:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A view of High Court of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa  Murthy

In a rare coincidence, the High Court of Karnataka will on Thursday witnesses two separate proceedings on petitions related to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

A Division Bench will pronounce its verdict on the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has challenged the State government’s November 28, 2023, order of withdrawing consent granted to it on September 25, 2019, to probe a ₹74.93-crore disproportionate assets case against Mr. Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, a single judge will continue hearing on the petition filed by Mr. Siddaramaiah, who has questioned the legality of permission granted by the Governor for conducting probe against him in the MUDA case.

