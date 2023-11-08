HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petitioners have not come with ‘clean hands, clean heart, and clean objective’ in their petition challenging appointment of Vice-Chancellor of VTU: Karnataka High Court

November 08, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A retired professor and a former syndicate member of Mysore University “have not come to the court with clean hands, clean heart, and clean objective” as they had failed to disclose their correct credentials in their separate PIL petitions, in which they had questioned the legality of appointment of S. Vidyashankar as Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), said the High Court of Karnataka.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit made these observations in the order of dismissing the petitions filed by 66-year-old B. Shivaraj, a retired professor, and 77-year-old K. Mahadev, former syndicate member.

Pointing out that both Mr. Shivaraj and Mr. Mahadev had failed to disclose the particulars of their past and present litigations, and the civil and criminal cases faced or initiated by them in their petitions, the Bench said that this conduct of the petitioners amounts violation of the rules of the High Court governing the PIL petitions.

Declining to examine the correctness of appointment of Mr. Vidyashankar, the Bench said that it has “not expressed any opinion as to the regularity or otherwise of the entire proceedings that culminated into the appointment of Mr. Vidyashankar as the V-C of VTU.”

Also, the Bench made it clear that the observations made this order would be confined to the disposal of these two petitions and the same will not have any bearing on any other proceedings by and between the parties.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.