Petitioners against Isha Yoga Centre, Chickballapur, have not come to court with clean hands: HC

March 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Observing that the petitioners had mislead the court by suppressing material facts and not disclosing their criminal antecedents, the High Court of Karnataka dismissed the PIL petition, which has alleged that the State government allowed establishment of Isha Yoga Centre in Chickballapur by violating the provisions of environmental laws.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi made these observations in its recent order of dismissing the petition, filed by Kyathappa S. and three others from Chickballapur.

“The petitioners have not come to the court with clean hands as they have suppressed about the credentials, criminal antecedents...,” the Bench said. It noted that the petitioners had made a false statement on oath in their affidavit stating that they are “not involved in civil, criminal and revenue cases” when charge sheets were filed against three petitioners in certain criminal cases registered against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have not adjudicated the issue involved in this petition. We have dismissed this writ petition only on the ground of suppression of material facts by the petitioners,” the Bench said, while pointing out that petitioners’ conduct of non-disclosure of criminal antecedents and about PILs filed by them before the court earlier was also violation of the provisions of the High Court of Karnataka (Public Interest Litigation) Rules, 2018.

“The petitioners have disregard to the PIL rules framed by this court and are guilty of suppression of material facts,” observed the Bench.