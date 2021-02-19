Petitioner challenges bail to Bengaluru ex-Mayor

NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea challenging a State High Court decision to grant bail to former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj in connection with a case of mob violence in August last year.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued notice to the State government on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to Raj, who was arrested in connection with an attack on the residence of Pulikeshnagar legislator Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy during the violence that took place in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli on August 11, 2020.

The former Mayor was accused of conspiracy and playing a part in instigating the mob to set fire to the MLA’s house on the night of August 11. He had evaded arrest till November 2020.

He was arrest in mid-November last year only after the High Court ordered the City Police to trace him.