Petition committee inspects Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout 

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 21:42 IST

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly Petition Committee on Wednesday undertook the inspection of progress of work at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. The committee, including Rajajinagar MLA S. Suresh Kumar, visited various blocks of the layout in the presence of site allottees, farmers, and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials. 

The site allottees also drew attention to the acquisition problems related to 1,300 acres of land in the layout under which the compensation land distribution is still pending for 300-500 acres. They reported that Mr. Suresh Kumar assured them that the issues will be brought to the attention of the BDA authorities as well as the State government. 

The farmers also complained about the delay in the provision of compensation land. They said that even though they were ready to give away the land, the land acquisition department took years to distribute compensation land.  

