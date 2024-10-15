PETA urges people to go vegan

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) conducted a campaign here on Tuesday urging the public to go vegan and follow a plant-based lifestyle.

It was part of a nation-wide campaign ahead of World Food Day slated for October 16 and PETA said that it seeks to demonstrate that all animals including humans are made of flesh and blood and feel pain and a variety of emotions.

It also said that raising animals for food was also a leading cause of water pollution and citing a UN report claimed that a global shift towards vegan eating was necessary to combat the worst effects of climate catastrophe. A demonstration was also held near the Town Hall opposite Clocktower as part of the campaign.