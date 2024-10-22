GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PETA moves Karnataka HC opposing Kambala in Bengaluru  

Kambala is part of culture of only Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and not of Bengaluru

Updated - October 22, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A participant in a Kambala race.

A participant in a Kambala race. | Photo Credit: File Photo

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking direction to the government not to permit Kambala (slush track buffalo race) in Bengaluru or any other parts of the State as the tradition of Kambala is restricted to only to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anajaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, before whom the PIL petition filed by PETA, came up for hearing on Tuesday, adjourned further hearing till Wednesday to enable the Advocate General (AG) to respond to the petition. The petitioner has claimed that the second edition of Bengaluru Kambala is likely to be held on Saturday.

Appearing for PETA, Senoir Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa argued that the petitioner is not objecting Kambala being held either in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as it is culture of that area as per the law upheld by the apex court.

Riders racing with their pair of buffaloes, on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala 2023, at the Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru.

Riders racing with their pair of buffaloes, on the final day of Bengaluru Kambala 2023, at the Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Commercial event

However, Kambala cannot be allowed to held in other areas of the State, he argued while pointing out that organising Kambala in Bengaluru is a commercial event as tickets are sold and food courts are set up, and Kambala has no cultural connection to the city.

The petitioner has also questioned the legality of permission granted by the government in November in Bengaluru last year.

Meanwhile, government advocate said that there is no invitation that is made available to show that Kambala is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday while requesting the court to adjourn the hearing stating that the AG, who is out of station, would argue on behalf of the State.

Published - October 22, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / police / animal / court administration / customs and tradition / ethics

