Karnataka

Pet dog rescued from owner

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 07, 2022 20:36 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:36 IST

The Anti-Cruelty Officer from People for Animals (PFA), along with the police, rescued a 1.5 year old pet dog from a house in Avalahalli on Friday. The dog, Sweety, was allegedly being beaten and tortured by its owner on the pretext of discipline and training.

Sweety has been handed over to Sanjana Madappa, Trustee of Second Chance Sanctuary, for rehabilitation. A case was filed by Tarun K. Agarwal, the Anti-Cruelty Officer from PFA against the owner of the dog, identified as Venkatesh Prasad, 38, a techie, residing in Mathrushree Layout, Maragondanhalli village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Based on the complaint, the Avalahalli police charged Prasad under IPC Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals or animal). The police have summoned Prasad to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Blood reports and vet investigations at the hospital revealed that Sweety had undergone immense trauma and is very stressed. “She needs to be treated in a safe and calm environment. She is friendly with everyone. However, when someone tries to bring their hand towards her to pet, for a few seconds, she gets super anxious and we can see fear in her eyes. She reacts thinking the person might hit her,” Mr. Agarwal said, based on the feedback he got from those fostering her.

“She came with a choker metal chain with no collar. She is just 6 kg and did not need a choker chain at all. She was kept in a wooden box,” he added .

She will now undergo behavioural training for three weeks.

"Much awareness and sensitisation of the police force and the public is the urgent need of the hour," said Mr. Agarwal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
animal
police
crime
Read more...