Pet dog rescued from owner

The dog was allegedly being beaten and tortured by the owner on the pretext of discipline and training

The Anti-Cruelty Officer from People for Animals (PFA), along with the police, rescued a 1.5 year old pet dog from a house in Avalahalli on Friday. The dog, Sweety, was allegedly being beaten and tortured by its owner on the pretext of discipline and training.

Sweety has been handed over to Sanjana Madappa, Trustee of Second Chance Sanctuary, for rehabilitation. A case was filed by Tarun K. Agarwal, the Anti-Cruelty Officer from PFA against the owner of the dog, identified as Venkatesh Prasad, 38, a techie, residing in Mathrushree Layout, Maragondanhalli village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Based on the complaint, the Avalahalli police charged Prasad under IPC Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animals) and 428 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals or animal). The police have summoned Prasad to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

Blood reports and vet investigations at the hospital revealed that Sweety had undergone immense trauma and is very stressed. “She needs to be treated in a safe and calm environment. She is friendly with everyone. However, when someone tries to bring their hand towards her to pet, for a few seconds, she gets super anxious and we can see fear in her eyes. She reacts thinking the person might hit her,” Mr. Agarwal said, based on the feedback he got from those fostering her.

“She came with a choker metal chain with no collar. She is just 6 kg and did not need a choker chain at all. She was kept in a wooden box,” he added .

She will now undergo behavioural training for three weeks.

"Much awareness and sensitisation of the police force and the public is the urgent need of the hour," said Mr. Agarwal.