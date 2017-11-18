Pet dog confronts leopard

A leopard that entered a residential area was chased away by a pet dog at Lakshmipura village, K.R. Pet taluk, of the district late on Thursday. However, the dog suffered injuries near its neck after the feline attacked it.

According to the Forest Department and police sources, the leopard had entered the village at 11 p.m. searching for food. R. Arun’s pet Labrador sensed danger and started to bark continuously.

On hearing this, the family came out of the house only to see the dog confronting the leopard. However, the leopard left the dog and vanished in the dark, sources, quoting the villagers, said. There are bite injuries near the dog’s neck. Pug marks were also found in different parts of the village, the sources added.

Following the incident, the villagers have demanded that the Forest Department initiate measures to put an end to the man-leopard conflict in the region.

Goat killed

Meanwhile, in another incident, a goat was devoured and another was killed by a leopard at Madapura Doddi, Maddur taluk, of the district, late on Thursday.

R. Raghu, the farmer who lost the goats, demanded compensation from the government and measures to trap the felines.

The villagers reportedly told the Maddur police that the leopards had killed and eaten four pet dogs in their village in the past week.