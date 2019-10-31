Pesticide in grain killstwo children

Two children who ate pulses coated with pesticide died in Chinchali village near Raibag in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Jayashree (6) and Aishwarya (4) died of complications in a hospital in Miraj in Maharashtra. Their mother, Kavita, who also suffered from vomiting and stomach ache, is recovering in the same hospital.

The police have ruled out sabotage. The grain was soaked in pesticide to protect it from pests. Kavita did not know about it before cooking. She cleaned it in a routine manner, but the effect of the chemical remained, the police said.