Karnataka

KRRS, Hasiru Sene support power sector staff protest

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and the Hasiru Sene have decided to lend support to the nationwide protest by the power sector staff on August 10 against the proposal to privatise the sector.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, president of KRRS and Hasiru Sene, appealed to farmers to take part in the protest. “We will petition Deputy Commissioners of all districts against the proposed privatisation,” he said.

He expressed concern that privatising power sector would make IP sets’ tariff unaffordable for farmers and also increase the burden on them. They may even have to pay the power bill in advance on the lines of pre-paid mobile currency, he said.


