Dissatisfied BJP leaders quietly explore ways to push their case

BENGALURU

09 August 2021 22:47 IST

While some have missed out on ministerial berths, a few are upset with their portfolios

Though dissatisfaction is brewing among a section of Ministers over the portfolios allocated to them and some legislators over missing out on ministerial berths, they are said to be left with no option but to wait patiently without jumping the gun as the formation of Ministry and allocation of portfolios have been done with the BJP high command’s involvement.

“Presently, there are two kinds of dissatisfaction. Several legislators are dissatisfied over not getting ministerial berths. Similarly, some of the party old-timers as well as newcomers are unhappy over not getting portfolios of their choice. A majority of them have desisted from turning their dissatisfaction into dissidence,” said a party senior legislator.

They are figuring out a way to enter the Ministry as there are four vacant ministerial berths or methods to convince the party high command about changing portfolios, he observed.

Meanwhile, former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, who is upset over being dropped from the Ministry, has been camping in Delhi. Though he has maintained that his Delhi visit is entirely personal, speculation is that he is lobbying to enter the Ministry. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s ardent supporter M.P. Renukacharya, who too is upset over not getting ministerial post, said he would go to Delhi if need be.

‘Citing seniority’

Similarly, former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is waiting for completion of probe into the alleged CD scandal to re-enter the Ministry, has triggered speculations by meeting former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who refused to join the Ministry citing his seniority. This is being seen as an effort by some leaders to forge a new alliance within the party as they belong to different camps.

Party insiders feel that all such disgruntled leaders have no choice, but to wait for an opportune time to make the party leadership feel the heat.

Meanwhile, MLAs, who came from other parties to help the BJP form the government, appear to have a divided opinion on the issue of dissatisfaction over ministerial portfolios. These leaders, who used to speak in one voice over any issue, are reportedly divided on the ministerial portfolio issue. This was evident with two Ministers from their group – B.C. Patil and Munirathna – taking exception to the trend of expressing dissatisfaction over the portfolios allocated to them. This comes on the heels of Anand Singh from this group publicly expressing dissatisfaction.