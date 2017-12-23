Personnel on premium trains to get new uniforms

Passengers travelling premium trains — Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto — will soon be greeted by elegantly dressed Train Superintendents (TS) and Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTE).

The move is aimed at offering distinct identity to these TS and TTEs, different from other trains. At present, majority of the TS and TTE wear black pants, white shirt, a tie and blue coat.

The Railway Board in its December 20 letter to General Managers of All Zonal Railways said that a committee comprising Board’s executive directors of different branches has decided to redesign the uniform for TS and TTEs. All Zonal Railways are advised to provide uniform to these officials on premium trains.

Grey and white

As per the circular, the basic attire should be grey pants and white full-sleeve shirts for these personnel. Along with that there should be grey coat with Indian Railway Logo on the chest pocket for both categories of officials; however both sleeves of TS should have three golden (Swarn) stripes and that of TTEs two such stripes.

A grey colour waistcoat with Indian Railway Logo on its chest pocket with golden piping on the two pockets would also form the part of the new uniform along with a red colour tie with Indian Railway Logo.

At present, Indian Railways operates over 150 premium trains, including 24 Rajdhani, 27 Shatabdi and 26 Duronto Express trains on different routes. While Rajdhanis run between State capitals and New Delhi, Durontos are almost non-stop trains. Shatabdis are day trains operating between metros and other important cities/tourist destination.

A.K. Gupta, General Manager, South Western Railway, said the zone would provide the new sets of uniforms in about three months.