‘Personal attacks will do harm to both Congress, JD(S)’

The ongoing war of words between former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy is being increasingly seen as a destructive political narrative in both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of the byelections to the Assembly from 15 constituencies. Efforts are being made to stop them from firing barbs at each other, said sources.

Over the last few days, the two leaders have increasingly become personal in their attacks, especially after JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda openly attacked his protege-turned-political rival Mr. Siddaramaiah over his alleged role in toppling the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. The intensity has only increased over the last week.

Grabbing eyeballs

“The attack and counter-attack between the two leaders is threatening to mask the failures of the BJP government, which has failed to provide proper relief to the flood affected. The barbs between the leaders are getting eyeballs of the electorate, which is putting human suffering in the back seat,” a senior JD(S) leaders said.

The bitter attack by JD(S) leaders, sources said, was because they were “extremely hurt” at the way Mr. Siddaramaiah is believed to have affected the coalition government as well the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which went against both the parties.

Sources aware of the developments in the two parties said that while Mr. Kumaraswamy will be advised to restrain from commenting further, a similar advice is expected to be given by senior Congress leaders from north Karnataka to Mr. Siddaramaiah. “Two parties that stand on secular principles cannot be seen fighting over personal equations. This will give the BJP an edge,” another source said.

According to Congress sources, the attack by Mr. Kumaraswamy is seen more as polarising the Vokkaliga votes in the Cauvery basin against Mr. Siddaramaiah and the Congress. “This, however, will also affect the Congress’ chances in constituencies in north Karnataka where it is strong and was represented by its disqualified legislators,” sources said, and added that the return of Mr. Deve Gowda to Bengaluru could see a thaw in the verbal battle.

Meanwhile, sources also said that there could also be some kind of an understanding between the Congress and the JD(S) in the bypolls despite the current problem. “Some leaders in the JD(S) are of the opinion that the party could remain neutral in constituencies where it is not strong instead of splitting votes. However, the decision will be taken at the parliamentary board meeting on Thursday,” sources said.