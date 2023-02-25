ADVERTISEMENT

Personal assistant of MLC unearths stolen car sale racket

February 25, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An alert PA of an MLC on Saturday busted a stolen car sale racket using genuine registration number plates.

The incident came to light when the personal assistant of MLC Bhojegowda, while walking towards the KPCC office on Queen’s Road, noticed an SUV belonging to Mr. Bhojegowda. He checked the registration plate and the make of the car and confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the MLC.

He went inside the car showroom and inquired about the car. The shop owner, identified as Imran, showed him the paper which surprisingly had the name Bhojegowda. Shocked, the PA called the MLC to confirm, but he denied.

He alerted the High Grounds police who seized the car and detained Imran for further investigations.

Imran told the police that he was dealing with second hand cars and someone had handed him the car and the documents asking him to sell it.

The High grounds police traced Shabaz Khan and Manjunath from Mysuru who had given the car to Imran. When questioned, the duo told the police that they are brokers who got the car from another person.

