Person upset after beaten by son ends life in Sakleshpur

Published - June 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person ended his life by suicide after he was allegedly assaulted by his son at Changadihalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Tuesday night.

Harish Kumar, 50, was found dead at his residence. He left a note in which he mentioned that he was upset as his son assaulted him. He is survived by his wife, Lalitha, and two sons.

His wife, H.L. Lalitha, in her complaint to the Yeslur police, said that Harish Kumar was addicted to alcohol. His addiction often led to heated arguments in the family. Harish returned home by 10 p.m. in an inebriated state and picked up an argument with the family members. Likhit, 21, lost his cool, pushed his father, and beat him once.

Later, the mother pacified both and went to sleep. However, by early morning, he was found dead. He ended his life by suicide, leaving a death note. Yeslur police have registered the case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

