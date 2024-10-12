ADVERTISEMENT

Person run over by bus at Arsikere bus stand

Published - October 12, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old person died as a KSRTC bus ran over him at Arsikere bus stand on Thursday night.

Aravind C., a native of Shivamogga, visited Arsikere. He was attempting to get into a bus to return to Shivamogga around 10.15 p.m. when the driver applied reserve gear. Aravind fell on the ground, and the bus ran over him. He was taken to the government hospital in Arsikere and shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed later.

His father, Chandrappa, filed a complaint with Arsikere town police. He has blamed the negligence of the KSRTC bus driver for the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US