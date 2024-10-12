Person run over by bus at Arsikere bus stand

A 27-year-old person died as a KSRTC bus ran over him at Arsikere bus stand on Thursday night.

Aravind C., a native of Shivamogga, visited Arsikere. He was attempting to get into a bus to return to Shivamogga around 10.15 p.m. when the driver applied reserve gear. Aravind fell on the ground, and the bus ran over him. He was taken to the government hospital in Arsikere and shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed later.

His father, Chandrappa, filed a complaint with Arsikere town police. He has blamed the negligence of the KSRTC bus driver for the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.