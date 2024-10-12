GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Person run over by bus at Arsikere bus stand

Published - October 12, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old person died as a KSRTC bus ran over him at Arsikere bus stand on Thursday night.

Aravind C., a native of Shivamogga, visited Arsikere. He was attempting to get into a bus to return to Shivamogga around 10.15 p.m. when the driver applied reserve gear. Aravind fell on the ground, and the bus ran over him. He was taken to the government hospital in Arsikere and shifted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed later.

His father, Chandrappa, filed a complaint with Arsikere town police. He has blamed the negligence of the KSRTC bus driver for the accident.

