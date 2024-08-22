Person murdered by family over property dispute in Tarikere

A person was allegedly murdered by his sisters and a brother-in-law over a property dispute at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.

The police have identified the victim as Raghavendra, 43, resident of Chowdeshwari Extension in Tarikere. His sisters Suma, Sudha, Renuka, and his brother-in-law Siddaramappa are the accused.

The accused and victim had a dispute over sharing property. Often, they quarrelled. The sisters picked up an argument with him and threw chilli powder before attacking him with lethal weapons, according to the police.

Superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and other senior officers visited the spot. Tarikere Police arrested the police after registering a case.