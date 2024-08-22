GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Person murdered by family over property dispute in Tarikere

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person was allegedly murdered by his sisters and a brother-in-law over a property dispute at Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday.

The police have identified the victim as Raghavendra, 43, resident of Chowdeshwari Extension in Tarikere. His sisters Suma, Sudha, Renuka, and his brother-in-law Siddaramappa are the accused.

The accused and victim had a dispute over sharing property. Often, they quarrelled. The sisters picked up an argument with him and threw chilli powder before attacking him with lethal weapons, according to the police.

Superintendent of police Vikram Amathe and other senior officers visited the spot. Tarikere Police arrested the police after registering a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.