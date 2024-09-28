ADVERTISEMENT

Person jumps off police office complex, dies in Hassan

Published - September 28, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person died after jumping off the police office complex at N.R. Circle in Hassan city on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Sunil, 30, of Nagenahalli near Doddakadanur in Holenarasipur taluk. He is survived by parents and a sister. He was unmarried.

He entered the police office complex, which includes the offices of Hassan Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hassan city, Hassan Rural and Hassan CEN around 4.30 p.m. He approached the structure’s fourth floor and jumped off the building.

The police at the office shifted him to the district hospital attached to Hassan Instit of Medical Sciences, where he succumbed to the injuries.

It is not clear why he visited the office. The police said that neither he was summoned by the police nor he visited to file any complaint with the police.

The police are collecting information about him from the family members.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

