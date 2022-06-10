Person injured in attack succumbs

A person, who was seriously injured in an assault at Gandhi Bazar in Shivamogga on Tuesday, succumbed in a hospital at Manipal on Friday morning.

Senthil Kumar, 40, was assaulted by Jogi Santhosh over an old rivalry, while he was in a cloth shop. Doddapete Police had registered a case against four people. Senthil Kumar, who was stabbed with a knife, was admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga and later he was shifted to Manipal.

Both Senthil and Jogi Santhosh were shopkeepers in Gandhi Bazar and had differences over financial matters. A few months ago Senthil had gone to jail after assaulting Jogi Santhosh. Recently, he had come out on bail.

Santhosh, with the help of three of his associates, attacked Senthil Kumar on Tuesday.