Person from Mumbai tests positive in Chamarajanagar

A resident of Mumbai who had come to a village in Chamarajanagar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine, putting a question mark on district’s green status. This is the first case being reported from the district.

Chamarajanagar had the rare distinction of reporting not a single COVID-19 positive case ever since the epidemic broke out.

However, the Chamarajanagara Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said that the district continues to retain its green tag as the patient – a medical student – is a resident of Mumbai and had come to drop his relative to Marthalli in Hanur taluk.

“Since the person is not a resident or a native of the district and has an Aadhaar card with Mumbai address, the green status of Chamarajanagar is intact. The case will be recorded under ‘Others’ category and will not be listed under Chamarajanagar district,” he said.

The patient and his two primary contacts and a secondary contact are also under quarantine, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said as per the Government norms, anyone entering the district had to first register their names through the Seva Sindhu portal and await clearance but the individual concerned violated the norms and entered Chamarajanagar on Friday. He went for a checkup at the Fever Clinic established at Kollegal and opted for institutional quarantine. However, the results turned out to be positive. His two primary contacts too and a secondary contact are now in quarantine but they have tested negative, he added.

As on date, there are 70 persons under quarantine in the district and a majority of them have returned from Maharasthra and Tamil Nadu, said Mr. Ravi.