Person dies in elephant attack in Shivamogga

May 03, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person died after he was hit by an elephant at Basavapura in Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district on Thursday.

Thimmappa, 58, died in the elephant attack early in the in the morning when he had been to the forest area close to his place. Thimmappa, an agricultural labourer, is survived by his wife and a son.

Following the incident, the police and Forest Department officials rushed to the spot. The local people have urged the Forest Department to capture the elephants causing trouble in the area.

