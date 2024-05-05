ADVERTISEMENT

Person dies in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru

May 05, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Ananda Poojary died in an elephant attack near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A person died in an elephant attack in a coffee estate at Kanchinakal Durga near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Sunday.

Ananda Poojary, 56, came under attack while on his way to the estate early in the in the morning on Sunday. He worked on the estate. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The local people have demanded the Forest Department capture all wild elephants roaming in the area and translocate them. This is the third death due to an elephant attack, reported this year.

Forest Department officers and police reached the spot.

