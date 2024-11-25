ADVERTISEMENT

Person dies in accident in Belur taluk

Published - November 25, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person died and his daughter suffered serious injuries in an accident at Koratigere in Belur taluk on Monday morning. Dayanand, 46, a native of Chikkamagaluru, died on the spot. His daughter Nishmitha, 16, suffered serious injuries.

Dayanand, who owned an apparel shop in Belur, had been to Chikkamagaluru for the weekend. He was on the way back to Belur by his car along with his daughter when they met with an accident.

Dayanand lost control over the car while negotiating a curve near Koratigere. The vehicle ran off the road and it turned over in an areca farm. Belur police have registered the case.

