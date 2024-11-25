 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Person dies in accident in Belur taluk

Published - November 25, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person died and his daughter suffered serious injuries in an accident at Koratigere in Belur taluk on Monday morning. Dayanand, 46, a native of Chikkamagaluru, died on the spot. His daughter Nishmitha, 16, suffered serious injuries.

Dayanand, who owned an apparel shop in Belur, had been to Chikkamagaluru for the weekend. He was on the way back to Belur by his car along with his daughter when they met with an accident.

Dayanand lost control over the car while negotiating a curve near Koratigere. The vehicle ran off the road and it turned over in an areca farm. Belur police have registered the case.

Published - November 25, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.