Person convicted

June 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Additional District and Session Court in Shivamogga, on Tuesday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹2.8 lakh.

The 23-year-old resident of Bhadravathi taluk had sexually harassed an 11-year-old girl in 2019. The Old Town police in Bhadravathi had registered the case. CPI N. Nanjappa filed the charge-sheet after conducting the investigation.

The court pronounced judgment after hearing the case. The convicted man has to serve imprisonment for another six months if he failed to pay the penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.