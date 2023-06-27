Person convicted

June 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Additional District and Session Court in Shivamogga, on Tuesday, convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹2.8 lakh.

The 23-year-old resident of Bhadravathi taluk had sexually harassed an 11-year-old girl in 2019. The Old Town police in Bhadravathi had registered the case. CPI N. Nanjappa filed the charge-sheet after conducting the investigation.

The court pronounced judgment after hearing the case. The convicted man has to serve imprisonment for another six months if he failed to pay the penalty.