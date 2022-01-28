Person convicted for running health clinic without valid certificate

A Shivamogga court convicted a person who ran a health clinic with a fabricated certificate and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment besides levying a penalty of ₹ 15,000.

Hakeem alias Ameer Jan had set up a clinic on N.T.Road in Shivamogga and was doing the job of a doctor without a valid permit. He had fabricated a permit with an intention to cheat the public. Doddapete Police had conducted the raid on April, 6, 2015, and booked the case against him for forgery (265 of IPC) and cheating (420 of IPC). The police had seized medicines he had kept in the clinic during the raid. Doddapete Police had submitted the charge sheet after the investigation.

S.R. Sanmathi, the second JMFC in Shivamogga, on January 24, pronounced the judgement. Hakeem has been sentenced to simple imprisonment of one year, besides a penalty of ₹ 5,000 for committing the offence punishable under 465 of IPC and simple imprisonment for a period of two years and a sum of ₹ 10,000 under 420 of IPC.