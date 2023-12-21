ADVERTISEMENT

Person attacked allegedly for seeking information on Hemavathi Project works under RTI Act

December 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A group of four masked men assaulted a person who was seeking information about works being executed by the office of the Superintendent Engineer of the Hemavathi Project at Goruru in Hassan taluk on Wednesday.

Preetham, 31, of Valagarahalli in Alur taluk, in his complaint to Goruru police, said that he had been seeking information under the RTI Act, 2005, from the office of the Superintendent Engineer with regard to irregularities while executing the work. He visited the office around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and inquired about the status of the applications.

While returning home, four people who had covered their faces with masks way-laid his car and hit it with an iron rod. As they attempted to open the door and hit him, somehow he managed to move his vehicle and fled the place.

He suspected that the contractors and officers allegedly involved in the irregularities were behind the attack. They were angry with him as he had filed a complaint against them with Karnataka Lokayukta in Bengaluru seeking a probe into irregularities, he said.

The police have taken up the investigation after registering his complaint.

