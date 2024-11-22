ADVERTISEMENT

Person arrested on charges of raping minor daughter in Hassan

Published - November 22, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person from Hassan district allegedly raped his minor daughter, and the crime came to light after the girl became pregnant. Hassan police arrested the accused on Thursday, after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

In a complaint to the police, the minor girl complained that her father raped her six months ago when she was alone at home. Her family members learnt about the crime on November 19, when she was taken to a doctor. The doctor, after examining her, informed them that the girl was pregnant.

The police registered the complaint on November 20 based on her statement.

