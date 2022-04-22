Person accused of uploading obscene photos of children convicted

A Shivamogga Court, on Friday, convicted a person accused of uploading obscene video clips of children on social media and sentenced him to two years’ rigorous imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹ 1 lakh.

Raghu D. 25, of Dummalli in Shivamogga, had uploaded photos in May 2020. Following information from the CID (Cyber Police). Shivamogga CEN Police had registered a case under POCSO Act. Police Inspector Gururaj K.T. conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet on December 24, 2020.

The Additional District and Session Judge pronounced the judgment on Friday, after hearing the case. If Raghu failed to pay penalty, he would have to undergo imprisonment for six more years, said a release issued by Shivamogga Police.