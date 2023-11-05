Person accused of sexually harassing minor convicted, sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment

November 05, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Shivamogga court has convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl, who later ended her life, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a penalty of ₹1.25 lakh.

The 23-year-old youth, a native of Thirthahalli taluk, sexually harassed the 16-year-old girl in 2020. Following the incident, the girl committed suicide. Based on the complaint filed by her father, Ripponpet police in Hosanagar taluk registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO Act), besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The then Police Inspector of Hosanagar, Girish B.C., conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court-1) Latha delivered the judgement on November 4. If the convicted person failed to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo six more months of imprisonment. Besides that, the court has ordered the State government to pay a relief of ₹17 lakh to the victim’s family.

