ADVERTISEMENT

Person accused of sexually harassing minor convicted, sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment

November 05, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court has convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a minor girl, who later ended her life, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a penalty of ₹1.25 lakh.

The 23-year-old youth, a native of Thirthahalli taluk, sexually harassed the 16-year-old girl in 2020. Following the incident, the girl committed suicide. Based on the complaint filed by her father, Ripponpet police in Hosanagar taluk registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (POCSO Act), besides other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The then Police Inspector of Hosanagar, Girish B.C., conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court-1) Latha delivered the judgement on November 4. If the convicted person failed to pay the penalty, he would have to undergo six more months of imprisonment. Besides that, the court has ordered the State government to pay a relief of ₹17 lakh to the victim’s family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US