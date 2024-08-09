GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Person accused of sexual assault convicted by Shivamogga court

Published - August 09, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Thursday, convicted a 73-year-old person accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides a penalty.

Following a complaint by a 10-year-old girl in 2023, Holehonnur police in Bhadravati taluk registered a case against the person on charges under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Then Holehonnur Police Inspector Lakshmipathi R.L. investigated the case and filed the chargesheet.

The additional district and sessions court in Shivamogga heard the case and pronounced judgement on Thursday. Mohan J.S., the judge, sentenced the convicted to life imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹2.5 lakh. He had to undergo one more year of imprisonment if he failed to pay the penalty. The judge stated that ₹2 lakh of the penalty, another another ₹6 lakh from the State government as compensation to the survivor.

