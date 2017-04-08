Persistance pays for this multiple gold medallist

Persistence pays...That is the message that Surendra D.S., a graduate of Veterinary College, Hassan, has for students. “If it was not for my persistence, I would not be here. I would have quit during Pre-University itself,” Dr. Surendra told presspersons after receiving 12 gold medals at the Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University’s convocation on Friday.

Hailing from Duntur in Ramanagara district, he studied in his village Government Kannada medium school till class 10.

Though he scored 83% in SSLC, he found it difficult to understand Pre-University science, which was taught in the English medium. “But my uncle Nagaraju and my teachers persuaded me to continue. It was difficult, but I worked hard to overcome my weakness in the language and passed PUC with 89%,” he said.

He cleared his Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry with 12 gold medals, one of the highest in the university’s history.

“I never understood what my son was studying as I am illiterate,” said his father Siddharaju. “I only knew what he was studying would help farmers and my brother kept telling me he was a good student. That was enough for me,” he said.

Dr. Surendra is now pursuing his masters in surgery from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute.

No less inspiring is the story of Binduja B.V., a girl from a family of modest means from Bellutti village in Chikkaballapur district.

She also got 12 gold medals for excellence in various streams. After getting 93% in Pre-University she joined the Veterinary College in Bidar.

Dr. Binduja credits her achievement to her father A.M. Venkateshappa who took to farming after graduation and mother Nagamani.

As many as 82 students got gold medals. Praveen Kumar Y.S., Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Suram Ramesh and Vandana V.R. also received multiple gold medals.

As many as 536 graduates, 184 postgraduates and 58 doctorates received certificates during the convocation.