Permission not given for Kalaburagi bandh, say police

Various left, Dalit and progressive organisations, under the banner of the People’s Forum, are gearing up for a major protest and Kalaburagi bandh on Thursday, as part of nationwide protests condemning the proposed extension of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the entire country and demanding the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, the Kalaburagi police are making preparations to ensure the bandh does not happen.

City Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj has issued a statement making it clear that permission has not been given for the bandh. Pointing to the various exams being conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on the day, he said observing a bandh and holding rallies on the day would cause inconvenience to those who come to the city for writing them.

“Thousands of students from different districts and taluks will come to Kalaburagi along with their parents. It needs to be business as usual in the city and there needs to be normal transportation and hotel services so that the students can come and write their examinations without any problem. These examinations will be crucial for their careers,” Mr. Nagaraj said in the statement.

Forum stands its ground

Meanwhile, members of the People’s Forum distributed handbills at various commercial establishments and to street vendors on Wednesday, appealing to them to down their shutters in support of the bandh called on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Forum leaders Maruti Manpade, Naseer Hussain Ustad, Mohammad Asgar Chulbul and Wahaj Baba stopped at the supermarket, Kirana Bazaar, Janata Bazaar areas and distributed pamphlets and spoke to people about the “draconian” Act. The police detained Mr. Chulbul and Mr. Baba and warned them not to protest on Thursday. Both were released later in the day.

Mr. Manpade told The Hindu that no permit was needed to march in the streets peacefully. “The police cannot stop us from protesting unless there is an immediate threat to public safety,” he said. He added that on Thursday, the forum would take out a protest march from localities such as the central bus stand area, the Deputy Commissioners’ office, Jagat Circle, and Nehru Gunj, and gather at the supermarket area.