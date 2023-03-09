Permission not given for installing Kamanna idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

March 09, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has denied permission for the installation of the idols of Kamanna (Lord Manmatha) and Rati on account of Holi festival in Hubballi citing security reasons in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on Sunday.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, HDMC Commissioner Gopalkrishna B. said that as Mr. Modi is visiting Dharwad on March 12 for the inauguration of Dharwad IIT and for initiating various other projects, installation of the Rati-Kamanna idols at Idgah Maidan has not been permitted.

He said that seeking permission, office-bearers of the Rani Chennamma Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal submitted an application to the municipal corporation on March 7. “As the visit of the Prime Minister requires additional security arrangements and as the application was submitted late, the permission has been denied,” he said.

The municipal commissioner said that they held a meeting with the office-bearers of the mahamandal and convinced them of the need for the corporation taking such a decision. The denial of permission has nothing to do with any politics, he said.

Dr. Gopalkrishna said: “Idgah Maidan belongs to the municipal corporation and there is no legal hurdle to permit any celebration or programme in the maidan. Earlier, various organisations filed applications seeking permission to celebrate Ganesh festival and Tipu Jayanti. After discussing the matter with senior officials and the Police Department, permission was given then. However, this time, permission has not been given as there is not much time to make preparations.”

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Raman Gupta said that if the mahamandal had filed application well in advance, permission would have been given after assessing the security requirement. “We need at least 10 days for preparations. Already, 427 Kamanna pandals have been permitted in the twin cities and security provided,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Gupta said that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure based on intelligence inputs. He clarified that after March 7, no idol of Kamanna has been allowed to be installed in the twin cities.

To a query regarding naming of Idgah Maidan as Kittur Rani Chennamma Maidan, Dr. Gopalkrishna said that a resolution in this regard was passed in the general body meeting of the municipal corporation in August last year. “Now, objections have been called for. After placing the objections filed before the general body meeting, whatever decision the municipal council takes will be sent to the State government. The naming will take place only after government gives permission,” he said.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons after the meeting on the issue, president of Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Mahamandal Sanjay Badaskar said that they had requested permission for installation of the idols at least for a day. “However, permission has been denied citing security reasons. This is an indication of the failure of the district administration and the Police Department,” he said.