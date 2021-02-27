Permission for use of ₹1,800 crore to reconstruct mining districts sought

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani speaking to reporters in Hutti in Raichur district on Friday.

YADGIR

27 February 2021 03:02 IST

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani on Friday said the government had submitted a requisition before the Supreme Court and Centre seeking permission for usage of ₹1,800 crore to develop and reconstruct the mining districts.

Speaking to reporters after visiting different sections including shifting at Hutti Gold Mines at Hutti in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district, Mr. Nirani said the State government decided to develop the mining districts after the Supreme Court’s nod to use the R&R grants. He said that government was thinking to modernise the mines in the State. Thus, they are collecting information about technical methods using in mines abroad.

Referring to the blasts at Shivamogga and Chickballapur, he said that officials were directed to collect information on illegal storages of gelatin sticks after the incident at Shivamogga. However, the blast occurred in Chickballapur when the hoarded gelatin sticks were being transported to another location, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The target in tax collection for the current year was ₹3,700 crore. However, ₹3,200 crore was collected till today and the target would be reached in the next 100 days. It is aimed to reach ₹4,000 crore target which is likely to be fixed in the next year, he said.